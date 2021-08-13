As tensions escalate, leaders ‘reject violent anti-democratic incursions’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A joint statement was released on Friday on behalf of state leaders after downtown skirmishes between the left and the right turned violent last weekend.

The ‘Joint Peace Statement’ came from Governor Kate Brown, Metro President Lynn Peterson, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

A spokesman from the Mayor’s office said the statement was in response to incidents last weekend and others planned for later this month.

Last weekend, a stand-off between left-wing anti-fascists, often dubbed antifa, and a right-wing group, some of who wore the black-and-yellow colors of the Proud Boys, led to an incongruous clash at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

KOIN 6 has seen social media posts advertising similar events for this weekend.

“The threat and use of violence against people and the destruction of property to further bigoted political or social objectives undermines our growing commitment to a truly inclusive community. That is why we

loudly reject violent anti-democratic incursions seeking to use Portland as a national stage to instill fear

and promote bias violence in our city and beyond,” the statement read in part.