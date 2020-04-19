3 die in overnight house fire in Polk County

A house fire just outside of Dallas in Polk County killed three people overnight. April 19, 2020 (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight house fire just outside Dallas claimed the lives of three people, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday evening.

Three different fire department crews were called out to the house fire on E Ellendale Ave. around 3 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Immediately, the incident commander called for more fire engines and additional medics as crews worked to put out the fire.

Sheridan Fire said the house was occupied at the time. After the fire was put out, crews worked to remove debris so that fire and law officials could enter the house and investigate.

Three people were able to escape the home just before fire crews arrived, said the sheriff’s office. Of those three, one person was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. The other two people were treated at the scene.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that three people were unable to escape the fire and died inside the home. Their identities are not being released until family can be notified.

Before the fire was completely extinguished, it damaged a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshall.