The payment comes from opioid makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next 15 years, Oregon will receive almost $220 million from major drug manufacturers and pharmacies following a multi-state opioid settlement.

On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum revealed that states had received a final $17.3 billion payment from opioid makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

The funds will be allocated across local governments and the Opioid Settlement Prevention Treatment and Recovery Board to battle Oregon’s drug crisis.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, five residents die from opioid-related overdoses every week. The Oregon Department of Justice also reports that 745 Oregonians died from overdoses in 2021, compared to 472 in 2020 and 280 in 2019.

“The damage done to families, communities, to our state and our country can never be undone, but we can hold those at fault accountable and make them help pay the costs associated with Oregon’s response to the crisis,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “I want to thank the county and city governments who joined us in these settlements and helped maximize Oregon’s total recovery.”

ODOJ reports that the settlement provides “significant injunctive relief” that bars Teva from promoting opioids and restricts Allergan from selling them for at least 10 years. Additionally, CVS and Walgreens must track and release data on suspicious activity associated with opioid prescriptions.

Oregon is expected to receive up to $71 million in settlement payments from Walgreens over the next 15 years. CVS will pay the state up to $65 million over the next 10 years. From Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals, up to $83.4 million will be received over 7 years and 13 years respectively.

In 2022, officials say ODOJ joined eight additional multi-state agreements with companies that administered, manufactured or sold opioids.