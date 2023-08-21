Complexity around Oregon PBMs makes it difficult to assess value to Medicaid

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret the health care system, Medicaid and prescription drugs are expensive and part of a Byzantine set-up that confuses everyone who uses it — which is practically everyone.

Now, a new state audit of the Oregon Health Authority confirms the way Pharmacy Benefit Managers are set up “is too complex for the state to fully assess and understand the value they provide.”

The role Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) — which were set up in Oregon in the 1960s to lighten the administrative strain on insurance companies — has significantly grown over more than 50 years.

And in that time, “the work PBMs do is considered proprietary and not shared,” and the state’s regulation of them “is limited and fragmented,” the audit reported.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers, “third-party companies who act as go-betweens among insurance companies, drug manufacturers, pharmacies, and governments,” can influence which drugs are covered and where certain prescriptions can be filled.

The audit said PBMs interact with Oregon’s 16 Coordinated Care Organizations that contract with OHA to manage about 90% of the Medicaid clients in the state.

The full report is on the Oregon Secretary of State website.

The PBMs get “huge sums of money,” the audit reported. In 2021, CCOs spent $767 million on prescription drug benefits but “because of the complexity and trade secrets surrounding PBMs, it’s virtually impossible to know how much profit they are actually making — and how much of that profit is coming from Oregon’s Medicaid funds.”

“It’s always important we make sure taxpayer funds are being spent as effectively as possible, and Medicaid is a prime example,” Audits Director Kip Memmott said in a statement.

He noted Medicaid provides health services to more than a million Oregonians. “But the lack of transparency in our current system means it’s almost impossible to tell if we’re truly getting the best use of our funds with these PBMs.”

The audit found other states have both more patient and pharmacy protection and more transparency. Auditors made 7 recommendations for the Oregon legislature to look into.

They also made 2 recommendations to the OHA for “immediate improvements by “proactively monitoring and enforcing its contracts” with PBMs through CCOs.

State agencies are routinely audited to improve their operations, missions and goals, Memmott said.

“This work becomes even more critical when significant amounts of money or vulnerable people are involved.”