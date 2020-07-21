Aumsville teen falls to death from Three Fingered Jack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old hiker fell hundreds of feet to his death Sunday when rocks gave way on Three Fingered Jack near Sweet Home, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Todd Adelman was near the summit when the rocks gave way around 1 p.m., a witness told investigators. Rescuers sprang into action and found the Aumsville teen at the bottom of the cliff around 7300 feet in elevation.

He was dead when crews reached his location and worked throughout the night to bring his body out.

Three Fingered Jack is about 71 miles east of Sweet Home. Authorities said it is “known to have poor rock quality and steep cliffs near the summit.”

A number of other agencies helped in the search and recovery.