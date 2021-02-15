Aurora’s water supply could run dry amid power outage

Aurora has been without power since February 12, when severe winter storms wreaked havoc on much of Oregon (Hannah Ray Lambert)

The city is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Aurora could run out of water within the next day if electricity isn’t restored, according to local officials.

About 1,000 people live in the small city in Marion County. They’ve been without power since Friday, February 12 and have no idea when it will be back, Mayor Brian Asher told KOIN 6 News.

That has put the city’s water supply in danger. Asher said the city is short on backup generators, so right now they only have enough power to pump water out of the water tower and to residents. They don’t have enough electricity to pump more water out of their wells and refill the tower. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Asher estimated the city has around 25 hours worth of water left.

“All of the counselors and volunteers went door to door to everybody to ask them to please conserve water,” Asher said, asking people to live like they’re camping and follow the old adage, “if it’s yellow, let it mellow.”

Residents have been patient, kind and cooperative, he said. The prospect of running out of water — on top of power outages and shaky Internet and cell phone service — is a whole other challenge, though.

The city wants to get another generator, but those are hard to come by at this point.

“We need power and I know PGE is working very hard and the emergency management system people are taxed,” Asher said. “We all understand that and we’re very patient.”