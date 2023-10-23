The two victims were identifed as 46-year-old Matthew Mullin and 50-year-old Kimberly Mullin, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people who were shot and killed at a Welches RV park in early October were identified by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

According to officials, 46-year-old Matthew Mullin and 50-year-old Kimberly Mullin were killed in the shooting at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort on Oct. 5.

CCSO says on Oct. 5, deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an RV park on Hwy 26 just before 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead outside of a trailer and found an injured woman inside the trailer, with both having apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said — the woman would later die from her injuries at a Portland hospital.

Authorities say a third man who was at the scene was identified and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.