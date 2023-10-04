Officials say Bevacqua was a student pilot and Cavallotti was an instructor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the two passengers found deceased in a small plane that crashed into the roof of a Newberg home Tuesday night.

According to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Barrett Bevacqua, 20, and Michele Cavallotti, 22, of Hillsboro were discovered inside the aircraft by the time officials arrived shortly before 7 p.m.

Officials say Bevacqua was a student pilot and Cavallotti was an instructor with the Hillsboro Aero Academy.

A third passenger, 20-year-old Emily Hurd, was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries. However, no one at the location of the plane crash had been injured.

There were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but officials said they all managed to escape safely. The Red Cross responded to help them with emergency shelter.

A single engine plane crashed into a house on Cedar Street in Newberg, October 3, 2023 (Courtesy: Kim Hickmon)

A single engine plane crashed into a house on Cedar Street in Newberg, October 3, 2023 (Courtesy: Kim Hickmon)

A single engine plane crashed into a house on Cedar Street in Newberg, October 3, 2023 (TVFR)

A single engine plane crashed into a house on Cedar Street in Newberg, October 3, 2023 (TVFR)

It’s not clear what caused the crash, which is now being investigated by local police. The structural stability of the house is also being assessed. Neither the airplane nor the home caught fire.