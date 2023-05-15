The body of Dennis Howe was found the day after the drowning, authorities said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a 70-year-old Parkdale man was recovered after he drowned in the Hood River Marina on Friday, according to officials.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office says that the body of Dennis Howe was found the following day.

Authorities say they responded to the drowning just after 6:45 p.m. and discovered that Howe had not resurfaced after falling into the water from a sailboat, operated by 71-year-old Rex McCourt.

The boat was in the process of docking at the time of the incident, according to officials. Multiple individuals went into the water to try and find Howe, but were unsuccessful, which prompted authorities to turn the operation into a death investigation and recovery, the Hood River Sheriff’s Office said.

The recovery was called off Friday night due to darkness, and then resumed on Saturday — Howe’s remains were found at 10 a.m., according to authorities.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officials ask that anybody who may have witnessed the droning or have relevant information is requested to please contact the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.