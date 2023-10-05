The truck was safely removed from the water while the driver received medical care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man faces DUII charges after Lincoln County deputies say he drove his truck into the Alsea Bay on Wednesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the man – who was left unnamed – had crashed a white pickup truck into the bay near Keady Wayside while under the influence.

“Driving under the influence puts yourself and your community at risk,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “A DUII arrest can affect employment and may come with a large fine. Please help keep our community safe by driving safely and responsibly.”

The driver suffered injuries that needed treatment, and the truck was safely removed from the water “with no significant environmental damage.”