Total of 11 people were in the Ford Econoline van

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identities of the seven people killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 near Albany last week have been released by Oregon State Police.

Police say the people killed in the crash were all in a Ford Econoline Van, which carried four others who were injured in the crash on Thursday afternoon.

Six of the seven people killed died at the scene, while the seventh person died at a hospital, state police said.

Those who were killed have been identified as Eduardo Lopez, 31, of Gervais; Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, 36, of Gervais; Josue Garcia Garcia, 30, of Salem; Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, 30, of Woodburn; Javier Suarez, 58, of Woodburn; Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, 39; Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo, 37, of Woodburn.

Of the four others in the van who were injured, three remain hospitalized with serious injuries, according to state police.

A union representing farmworkers and the Mexican Consulate identified the 11 people in the van as farmworkers, according to The Associated Press.

The driver of the semi-truck police say was involved in the crash has been charged with DUII, reckless driving, seven counts of manslaughter in the second degree and three counts of assault in the third degree.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.