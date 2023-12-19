PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are seeking more info on a “suspicious death” in rural Polk County last month.

Aumsville man “Frankie” Javier Davidson, 37, was found dead on De Armond Road, near Airlie Road, on Nov. 26. He was known to frequent the Salem area, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials ask that anyone with knowledge of Davidson or his whereabouts leading up to Nov. 26, contact Detective David Shorter at shorter.david@co.polk.or.us or 503-831-1753. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is open and ongoing.