PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested and faces a DUII charge following a crash that killed a passenger Thursday night, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said 26-year-old Alex Wesley Morlang Hurley of Tillamook was driving with three other men in the vehicle on Kilchis Forest Road when they crashed into a tree, plummeted down an embankment and ended up in a river.

Two of the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle and walked to a house to call for help. Police noted Hurley stayed on the scene until first responders arrived. He was then transported to a Portland hospital by helicopter.

Authorities said one of the passengers, who has not been identified, died on the scene after sustaining head trauma during the crash.

Hurley was booked into Tillamook County Jail and faces several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, reckless driving, assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Tillamook Sheriff Joshua Brown said “this is such a sad and completely avoidable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the deceased.”