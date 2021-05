No one was hurt and the fire was contained

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people were evacuated, including those at the Alloro Vineyard, when a nearby barn caught fire and spread to the brush.

The fire began at a barn on SW LeBeau Road, TVFR said. Even though it spread to the field, fire crews were able to contain it before it spread even further.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.