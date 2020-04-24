Barn fire kills 2 horses in Rainier

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two horses died in a barn fire Thursday morning in Rainier, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 11:45 a.m. near the end of Dike Road, Columbia River Fire & Rescue said.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire but the family who leases the property had more than 10 horses at the site and two of them were found dead in the barn. One was nearly 33 years old.

One person got a few bumps and bruises trying to rescue some of the animals, officials said.

The fire took several hours to completely extinguish. Two campers, two vehicles, two motorcycles and a boat were destroyed, firefighters said.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.