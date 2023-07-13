Alonzo Tredwell was the highest-drafted former player in the history of the team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four current or former Portland Pickles players were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

In the second round of the MLB Draft, the Houston Astros selected former Pickles pitcher Alonzo Tredwell as the 61st pick. The Pickles announced he’s now the highest-drafted former player in the team’s history.

The Portland team said the player was a “league standout” during the summer of 2021. Tredwell previously played for the UCLA Bruins for two years, during which he was chosen for the Pac-12 All-Conference Team and named a consensus Freshman All-American.

In the 10th round of the MLB Draft, current player and pitcher Morris Austin was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers as pick No. 302. The athlete played at Houston Christian University for three seasons before joining the Pickles.

“Austin has shown off his impressive pitching this summer as a closer for the Pickles with 20 strikeouts to his name in 10 innings pitched,” the team said. “His velocity is of note, with pitches reaching an astounding 99 MPH in league contests.”

Former player and pitcher Josh Mollerus was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the same round as the 304th pick. Mollerus was previously a member of the University of San Francisco and the University of Oregon baseball teams.

During Portland’s 2021 season, the Pickles say Mollerus was a “dominant closer” with a WHIP of 1.043.

A recent graduate of Sumner High School in Washington, current Pickles player Jacob Bresnahan — who previously committed to playing baseball at UO — was also drafted. The Cleveland Guardians chose Bresnahan as pick No. 398 in round 13.

The left-handed pitcher was named the second pitching prospect in Washington and the seventh draft prospect in the state overall, according to the Pickles.

The MLB Draft ran from Sunday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 11 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.