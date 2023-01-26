PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Basic Rights Oregon held an “Out and Proud” Town Hall Wednesday night that focused on queer representation in media.

The event was hosted at Gol PDX in Southeast Portland in partnership with Miller Lite’s “Open and Proud” program.

Organizers told KOIN 6 that they’re glad to be back to hosting events like this in person.

“Now that things have been getting back to normal a little more, we’re able to run these programs more and get community involved. And just have good conversations with queer and trans folks in the city,” said Gaby Gardiner, one of the speakers.

Speakers included an author, journalist and a theater director.