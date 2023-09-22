PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The United Auto Workers strike is expanding and that means it’s coming to Oregon.

The strike, which started at three plants, is growing to 38 sites on Friday and includes one in Beaverton.

On Friday, workers at the Daimler facility on Southwest Allen Boulevard are out on the picket line.

The expanded strike reached locations in 20 states, but it only affected two of the three car companies, Stellantis and GM.

The UAW said their negotiations with Ford have made progress so they did not expand the strike there.

They’re seeking a pay increase of 46% over four years because the UAW said that’s how much the pay of the big three’s top executives has increased around that same amount while workers’ wages have been minimal.

They also say they’re trying to get back what they gave up when the companies were struggling in the financial crisis 15 years ago.

“We gave up bonuses, we gave up things for these companies to survive with these promises that we would get some of it back when unfortunately the companies over the years have been slow in giving back anything,” said Rob Perdue, president of UAW Local 492.

They’re also seeking a four-day work week and we found that’s because oftentimes workers are asked to work days longer than eight hours six days a week. Perdue says their jobs are physically demanding.

In statements, GM has called the strikes unnecessary, Stellantis has called the strikes political and Ford said they’re working diligently to come to an agreement.