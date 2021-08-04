Beaverton couple gets state tax refund after waiting months

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton couple waited months for their state tax refund.

Frank and Gloria Baburek are retirees who filed their taxes on March 1. They quickly received their federal tax return but the Oregon Department of Revenue repeatedly informed them that their state refund was “in process.”

KOIN 6 News investigative reporter Dan Tilkin contacted the agency regarding the Baburek’s situation and a spokesperson replied, saying the Oregon DOR would look into the state tax refund right away.

“You must of lit a fire under somebody because then all of a sudden I got a call from the state,” said Frank.

Frank and Gloria found out they were missing a tax form from Frank’s pension. They got their refund and it was double what they originally expected.

“If it wasn’t for you, I’d probably be still in process — who knows how long that will take,” said Frank.