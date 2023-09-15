PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A viral school threat that may be circulating nationally has impacted schools in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Eugene as police continue to investigate the source, officials told KOIN 6 News.

Eugene Police shared that the threat reads, “This Friday September 15th will open fire on schools.” The post also says the violence will begin at “North” — though it’s unclear which specific school or district is the target.

Eugene police say officers will provide extra patrols in the area of North Eugene High School for the time being.

On Friday morning, the Beaverton School District sent families a notice that police are investigating a “non-specific” threat that “describes potential violence at a school.”

Beaverton school officials told KOIN 6 that police have found no evidence the post is local or credible. The district says the school day is still in session, “albeit with heightened awareness” while the investigation is ongoing.

“As always, students are reminded that if they see something, they should say something,” the district wrote to families. “Reports can be made directly to a trusted adult at school or law enforcement.”

In an email to KOIN 6 News, Hillsboro School District spokesperson Beth Graser said the district sent a letter to all secondary staff, high school students and families.

“By their very nature, social media threats can be incredibly challenging to pinpoint and verify. In this case, no school name was mentioned, making it that much harder. We have a responsibility to vet information and investigate situations to ensure we are sharing the most accurate information we can with families,” Graser said. “Of course, we also must balance that with timeliness and providing parents with as much notice and opportunity as possible to make informed decisions for themselves and their children.”

Anonymous reports can be made through Safe Oregon via text, email or phone call.

