PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re reading this, I’m probably already running the dreaded Providence Hood to Coast race — also known as the “Mother of All Relays.”

The relay race sounds exactly like what it is. Teams of up to 12 members run about 196 miles total from the top of Timberline Lodge at Mt. Hood to the Oregon coastal town of Seaside.

As a born and raised Midwest girl — who didn’t grow up around a clique of runners — I hadn’t learned of Hood to Coast until I moved to Portland in 2022. And even then, I told myself that anyone who willingly participates doesn’t love themself.

Apparently, I don’t love myself.

It’s important to note that when I used the word “dreaded” before, I didn’t mean anyone forced me to do it. The decision to participate was 100% on me, unfortunately.

But, not to be dramatic, I was a different person when I signed up for the race three months ago. At that point, I was in one of those “I want to be a better human being” moods — a mood that nearly slipped away when I did my first training run on a super sunny summer day.

Then, I reminded myself of three things. For starters, I had done two half marathons back in high school. I wasn’t the most sporty or the most competitive, but I set out to do them and I did. Plus, that training was often done in the dead of Missouri winter — when I feared that my sweat would freeze to my skin.

The second thing was, I had already committed and I refused to back out. And the third thing? The KOIN 6 News race team is fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

With that being said, training has been challenging. Despite my regular attendance at indoor cycling and yoga classes beforehand, there’s no form of a workout that tires me out — mentally and physically — quite like a run.

But often, the run itself isn’t the hardest part. The hardest part was realizing I never stretch enough before a run, or that I don’t hydrate enough throughout the day, or that a simple ‘girl dinner’ wouldn’t suffice after a run.

However, those lessons can be learned — even if you’re like me and have had to learn them the hard way.

And after the most difficult of runs, with my longest leg of the race being 6.7 miles, I’ve accepted a truth that I’ve never wanted to. That thing that they say about running being good for your mind, body and spirit? It’s sadly true.

So, yes, during my Hood to Coast runs I’ll probably shake my fist at the sky and wonder why I ever signed up. But after, I get to live off of my newly-found runners’ endorphins and drink a free beer at the beach. That might make it all worth it.

Unless it doesn’t.