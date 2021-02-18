Beloved Seaside doctor dies in snowboarding accident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A beloved doctor in Seaside died on Monday after a snowboarding accident in Washington state.

Providence Seaside said Dr. Ben Cockcroft worked as a primary care provider in the community for over 32 years. Cockcroft leaves behind his wife Lindy, who is also a beloved member of the Seaside community. He is survived by three children.

Providence said he loved traveling, winter sports and being outdoors. He also brought medical supplies to Oaxaca, Mexico.

His body was recovered in King County after an accident on Monday.

“There are no words to express our deep sorrow,” said Dr. Dominique Greco, medical director for primary care at Providence North Coast Clinic, “only that he is loved and will be terribly missed.”

Online remembrances can be shared at: https://www.forevermissed.com/ben-david-cockcroft/about.

Funeral plans have not yet been made public.