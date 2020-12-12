Bend man gets 2 years for spitting on police officer

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and saying he was infected with COVID-19.

The Bulletin reports that 36-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated harassment and menacing. Three other cases against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Police on March 23 responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting another person. Stubblefield was taken into custody because he had two arrest warrants. Police say Stubblefield told an officer he had COVID-19, and four times spit on the officer’s face.