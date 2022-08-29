Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details were released Monday afternoon about the Bend Safeway shooting that left a customer and a Safeway employee dead, along with the gunman, on Sunday evening.

Investigators also released information regarding the gunman, how he approached the scene and what authorities found after his death, which was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The customer and employee who died in the gunfire were identified as 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett and 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr., respectively. Surrett tried to disarm the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, in the grocery’s produce section, investigators said.

The gunman, who was named only once by police in Monday’s press conference, was identified by authorities as 20-year-old Ethan Miller.

Bennett was shot and killed just inside of the Safeway near the entrance, while Surret was killed in the grocery store’s produce section.

Authorities say the first 9-1-1 calls came in at 7:04 p.m.; the gunman was found deceased in the produce section at 7:08 p.m.

Investigators found additional ammunition, Molotov cocktails and sawed-off shotguns in the gunman’s vehicle and apartment, which was near the Safeway, according to Bend authorities.

How the shooter accessed firearms is still undetermined, authorities said, adding that Bend investigators are partnering with federal agents at ATF.

It’s unclear how many people were in the Safeway at the time of the shooting and in the general shopping complex.

More to come. Earlier story below:

Authorities are slated to speak Monday afternoon after three people, including the gunman, died in a shooting at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday evening.

The names of the victims and the gunman have not been released at this time.

Bend police are expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will live stream the press conference.

Investigators said late Sunday night they believe the shooting started outside of the Safeway next to Costco on Highway 20 in the parking lot of the shopping center, and that the gunman then went into the Safeway and shot someone inside, who died. The shooter then kept firing inside of the store, killing another person, according to police.

At least one other person was wounded in the shooting, authorities said.

The suspected shooter used an AR-15-style rifle and also had a shotgun, according to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

Heather Thompson told Central Oregon Daily she heard about five to eight shots and thought it was backfire.

“And then less than a minute later there were 10-20 shots and then another 10-20 shots. I told my dad to get away from the window and there were people running out of Safeway,” she said. The police arrived “in a matter of, like, 5 seconds.”