Bend Police officers shoot, wound woman after pursuit

The woman is being treated for serious injuries

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Bend police officers shot a woman after a pursuit that began at the emergency department of a hospital.

The Bulletin reports an officer at St. Charles Bend who was at the hospital early Monday was flagged down by security officers. Police say Danielle Bower was acting in an “erratic manner” and had blood on her. When officers tried to contact her, she drove away in a Dodge Caravan over curbs, across landscaping and grass. According to police, officers chased her until her van left the road and stopped.

Police say she was shot when officers tried to arrest her.

Three officers were put on leave while the shooting is investigated. Police say Bower is being treated for serious injuries.

