Ex-FBI special agent Jared Wise outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy :FBI).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former FBI agent who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer.

Court documents say Jared Wise entered the Capitol and berated police officers outside the building, saying “I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi.”

Wise also allegedly shouted “Kill ’em!” as rioters attacked police. The FBI says it received a tip in January 2022 that Wise had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was arrested last month.

According to documents, Wise lives in Bend and was an FBI agent from 2004 through 2017.