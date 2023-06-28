Strawberries from the Unger Century Farm table at the Portland Farmer’s Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melissa Unger knows a lot about strawberries. She and her family grow them on their Cornelius farm that’s been going for more than 110 years.

Other things grow at the Unger Century Farm, including cucumbers, wheat, oats and clover.

A satisfied customer at the Unger Century Farm table at the Portland Farmer’s Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

“We’ve been here over 100 years. My uncle started the berry side of the farm. We’re just starting to take over and we’re excited,” she told KOIN 6 News. “My husband, my kids, my sister, my brother, my cousin — it’s a multi-generational, multi-family farm.”

Though the farm is not her fulltime job, she loves the history and being part of the community.

There are different strawberry varieties at the farm — Oregon sunrise, Hood and Albion. She said people from out-of-state don’t know about the Oregon variety.

She said they only exist for 3-4 weeks, but when people try them they think “it’s the best one you’ve had.”

Vendors at the Unger Century Farm table at the Portland Farmer’s Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

The sunny weather so far this year has been a boon for the strawberries. There will be more Hood berries soon, she said, along with blueberries, raspberries and blackberries as the season evolves.

Elizabeth Dinh filed this video report.