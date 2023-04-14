Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring weekends are always an excellent time to gather with friends for a brunch.

So which are the best brunch places to visit in Portland?

The folks at Gayot.com have assembled their list of the best brunch places in the Portland metro area for 2023, with at least two of their top seven picks not in Portland proper.

Check out the list of the top seven spots for brunch in and around Portland:

525 SW Morrison St., Portland OR 97204

The “farm-to-table” experience in brunch form at Portland’s downtown hotel The Nines.

2337 E Burnside St., Portland OR 97214

Southern comfort food meets Northwest accents at Screen Door.

121 SW Third Ave., Portland OR 97204

Speaking of comfort food, Mother’s menu is “inspired by recipes from mothers of all nations,” according to Gayot.

7801 NE Greenwood Dr., Vancouver WA 98662

Across the Columbia River? Check out Hudson’s Bar & Grill at the Heathman Lodge, which features “carefully prepared Pacific Northwest specialties,” Gayot says.

2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale OR 97060

“Upscale dining in McMenamin’s Edgefield entertainment complex,” Gayot says.

729 SW 15th Ave., Portland OR 97205

“A range of brunch dishes served in lush surroundings at this Hotel deLuxe restaurant,” according to Gayot.

107 SE Washington St., Portland OR 97214

Offering brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner menus, don’t miss out on the charcuterie boards.

Bon appetite!