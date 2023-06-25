PORTLAND, Ore. (STACKER) — The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player.

The exorbitant contract values ensure these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Portland Trail Blazers history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader.

50. Meyers Leonard

Stacker score: 2.4

11th overall pick in 2012

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 15.8 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 1.0 VORP

49. Jerryd Bayless

Stacker score: 2.8

11th overall pick in 2008

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 18.6 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 1.1 VORP

48. Travis Outlaw

Stacker score: 2.8

23rd overall pick in 2003

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST

Advanced statistics: 16.5 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 2.1 VORP

47. Ron Brewer

Stacker score: 3.0

Seventh overall pick in 1978

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST

Advanced statistics: 17.3 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

46. Kelvin Ransey

Stacker score: 3.4

Fourth overall pick in 1980

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.2 AST

Advanced statistics: 17.9 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP

45. Dante Cunningham

Stacker score: 3.6- 33rd overall pick in 2009

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 24.9 win shares, -1.7 box plus/minus, 1.1 VORP

44. Steve Colter

Stacker score: 3.7

33rd overall pick in 1984

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST

Advanced statistics: 17.3 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

43. Rudy Fernández

Stacker score: 3.8- 24th overall pick in 2007

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST

Advanced statistics: 14.2 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 5.6 VORP

42. Gary Trent

Stacker score: 3.8

11th overall pick in 1995

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST

Advanced statistics: 23.2 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

41. Josh McRoberts

Stacker score: 4.0

37th overall pick in 2007

Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST

Advanced statistics: 18.5 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 4.7 VORP

40. Lionel Hollins

Stacker score: 4.0

Sixth overall pick in 1975

Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST

Advanced statistics: 22.9 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 3.1 VORP

Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ— 2x All-Defensive— 1x All Star

39. Pat Connaughton

Stacker score: 4.1

41st overall pick in 2015

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST

Advanced statistics: 20.6 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

Accolades— 2021 NBA Champ

38. Alvin Williams

Stacker score: 4.5

48th overall pick in 1997

Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.1 AST

Advanced statistics: 21.7 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 4.9 VORP

37. Dražen Petrović

Stacker score: 4.6

60th overall pick in 1986

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 21.5 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 5.4 VORP

Accolades— 1992-93 All-NBA— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

36. Martell Webster

Stacker score: 4.6

Sixth overall pick in 2005

Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST

Advanced statistics: 24.7 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 4.3 VORP

35. Clemon Johnson

Stacker score: 4.7

44th overall pick in 1978

Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST

Advanced statistics: 25.5 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 4.1 VORP

Accolades— 1983 NBA Champ

34. Darnell Valentine

Stacker score: 4.7

16th overall pick in 1981

Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.0 AST

Advanced statistics: 22.1 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 5.5 VORP

33. Kelvin Cato

Stacker score: 5.2

15th overall pick in 1997

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST

Advanced statistics: 28.6 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

32. Sam Bowie

Stacker score: 5.6

Second overall pick in 1984

Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST

Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 6.2 VORP

31. Will Barton

Stacker score: 5.8

40th overall pick in 2012

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 26.5 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 6.9 VORP

30. Dave Twardzik

Stacker score: 6.6

26th overall pick in 1972

Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 21.8 win shares

Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ— 1x All Star

29. Lloyd Neal

Stacker score: 6.8

31st overall pick in 1972

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST

Advanced statistics: 22.7 win shares- Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ

28. Jarrett Jack

Stacker score: 7.0

22nd overall pick in 2005

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST

Advanced statistics: 36.8 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 6.5 VORP

27. Kevin Gamble

Stacker score: 7.1

63rd overall pick in 1987

Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST

Advanced statistics: 33.3 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 8.1 VORP

26. Johnny Davis

Stacker score: 7.1

22nd overall pick in 1976

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 12.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.5 AST

Advanced statistics: 38.5 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 6.4 VORP

Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ

25. Patty Mills

Stacker score: 7.7

55th overall pick in 2009

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST

Advanced statistics: 35.7 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 8.9 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

Accolades— 2014 NBA Champ

24. Geoff Petrie

Stacker score: 7.9

Eighth overall pick in 1970

Played six seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 21.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST

Advanced statistics: 26.1 win shares

Accolades— 1970-71 ROY— 2x All-Star

23. Ollie Johnson

Stacker score: 8.1

30th overall pick in 1972

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST

Advanced statistics: 27.0 win shares

22. Bob Gross

Stacker score: 8.1

25th overall pick in 1975

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 30.7 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 12.2 VORP

Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ— 1977-78 All-Defensive

21. Larry Steele

Stacker score: 8.5

37th overall pick in 1971

Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST

Advanced statistics: 28.2 win shares

Accolades— 1977 NBA Champ— 1973-74 STL Champ

20. T.R. Dunn

Stacker score: 9.1

41st overall pick in 1977

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST

Advanced statistics: 39.8 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 11.5 VORP

Accolades— 3x All-Defensive

19. Aaron McKie

Stacker score: 9.6

17th overall pick in 1994

Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 40.0 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 12.9 VORP

18. Brandon Roy

Stacker score: 10.4

Sixth overall pick in 2006

Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 37.4 win shares, 3.6 box plus/minus, 16.3 VORP

Accolades— 2006-07 ROY— 2x All-NBA— 3x All-Star

17. Jim Paxson

Stacker score: 11.5

12th overall pick in 1979

Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 53.7 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 13.3 VORP

Accolades— 1983-84 All-NBA— 2x All-Star

16. CJ McCollum

Stacker score: 11.8

10th overall pick in 2013

Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 19.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 44.6 win shares, 1.3 box plus/minus, 17.5 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

15. Arvydas Sabonis

Stacker score: 12.4- 24th overall pick in 1986

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST

Advanced statistics: 47.3 win shares, 4.4 box plus/minus, 18.4 VORP

Accolade— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

14. Mychal Thompson

Stacker score: 12.6

First overall pick in 1978

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 13.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST

Advanced statistics: 59.1 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 14.5 VORP

Accolades— 2x NBA Champ

13. Sidney Wicks

Stacker score: 13.4

Second overall pick in 1971

Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 16.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.2 AST

Advanced statistics: 42.4 win shares

Hall of Fame probability: 3.9%

Accolades— 1971-72 ROY— 4x All-Star

12. Jerome Kersey

Stacker score: 15.6

46th overall pick in 1984

Played 11 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 69.5 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 19.3 VORP

Accolades— 1999 NBA Champ

11. Zach Randolph

Stacker score: 16.9

19th overall pick in 2001

Played six seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 16.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST- Advanced statistics: 81.1 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 18.8 VORP

Accolades— 2010-11 All-NBA— 2x All Star

10. Nicolas Batum

Stacker score: 18.0

25th overall pick in 2008

Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 67.1 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 27.1 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

9. Jermaine O’Neal

Stacker score: 19.1

17th overall pick in 1996

Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 66.0 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 15.6 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 31.8%

Accolades— 3x All-NBA— 6x All Star

8. Anthony Mason

Stacker score: 19.3

53rd overall pick in 1988

Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 88.3 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 23.2 VORP

Accolades— 1996-97 All-NBA— 1996-97 All-Defensive— 1x All Star

7. Fat Lever

Stacker score: 19.4

11th overall pick in 1982

Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 13.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.2 AST

Advanced statistics: 61.2 win shares, 3.3 box plus/minus, 32.1 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 2.6%- Accolades— 1986-87 All-NBA— 1987-88 All-Defensive— 2x All Star

6. Clifford Robinson

Stacker score: 20.7

36th overall pick in 1989

Played eight seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST

Advanced statistics: 89.7 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 26.6 VORP- Accolades— 2x All-Defensive— 1x All Star

5. Bill Walton- Stacker score: 22.4

First overall pick in 1974

Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 13.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.4 AST

Advanced statistics: 39.3 win shares, 4.3 box plus/minus, 21.3 VORP- Accolades— 2x NBA Champ— 1977-78 MVP— 1976-77 Finals MVP— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

4. Terry Porter

Stacker score: 30.0

24th overall pick in 1985

Played 10 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.6 AST

Advanced statistics: 110.4 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 43.3 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 5.3%

Accolades— 2x All Star

3. LaMarcus Aldridge

Stacker score: 34.8

Second overall pick in 2006

Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 19.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST

Advanced statistics: 115.7 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 33.4 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 50.9%- Accolades— 5x All-NBA— 7x All Star

2. Damian Lillard

Stacker score: 46.1

Sixth overall pick in 2012

Played 11 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

Career averages: 25.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.7 AST

Advanced statistics: 103.1 win shares, 4.9 box plus/minus, 48.6 VORP

Hall of Fame probability: 96.4%

Accolades— 2012-13 ROY— 7x All-NBA— 7x All Star

1. Clyde Drexler