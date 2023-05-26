PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, and that means people will be looking for gas.
Although the cost of gas has been steadily climbing, the price at the pump is about a dollar a gallon cheaper than last year, according to AAA.
AAA says the national average for regular is about $3.54 a gallon, while in Oregon, the average is about $4.18.
So where is the cheapest gas in the state?
According to GasBuddy, as of Friday afternoon, the cheapest gas is at the following locations.
Astro
901 E Main Street
Mollala OR
$3.48/gallon
EZ Trip Travel Center
33380 OR-34SE
Albany, OR
$3.59/gallon
Leathers Fuels
33385 OR-34 SE
Albany, OR
$3.59/gallon
Plateau Travel Plaza
215 NW Cherry Lane
Madras, OR
$3.60/gallon
Safeway
80 NE Cedar Street
Madras, OR
$3.61/gallon
Circle K
33125 OR-34 SE
Albany OR
$3.63/gallon
Costco
3130 Killdeer Ave
Albany, OR
$3.65/gallon
VP Racing Fuels
813 US 101
Florence, OR
$3.66/gallon
ARCO & ampm
3820 Portland Road NE
Salem, OR
$3.68/gallon
Love’s Travel Shop
6457 Old Salem Road NE
Albany, OR
$3.69/gallon
As for the top regional destinations this year, AAA says it expects residents to head to the Oregon Coast, central Oregon and Crater Lake.