PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, and that means people will be looking for gas.

Although the cost of gas has been steadily climbing, the price at the pump is about a dollar a gallon cheaper than last year, according to AAA.

AAA says the national average for regular is about $3.54 a gallon, while in Oregon, the average is about $4.18.

So where is the cheapest gas in the state?

According to GasBuddy, as of Friday afternoon, the cheapest gas is at the following locations.

901 E Main Street

Mollala OR

$3.48/gallon

33380 OR-34SE

Albany, OR

$3.59/gallon

33385 OR-34 SE

Albany, OR

$3.59/gallon

215 NW Cherry Lane

Madras, OR

$3.60/gallon

80 NE Cedar Street

Madras, OR

$3.61/gallon

33125 OR-34 SE

Albany OR

$3.63/gallon

3130 Killdeer Ave

Albany, OR

$3.65/gallon

813 US 101

Florence, OR

$3.66/gallon

3820 Portland Road NE

Salem, OR

$3.68/gallon

6457 Old Salem Road NE

Albany, OR

$3.69/gallon

As for the top regional destinations this year, AAA says it expects residents to head to the Oregon Coast, central Oregon and Crater Lake.