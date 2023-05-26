PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, and that means people will be looking for gas.

Although the cost of gas has been steadily climbing, the price at the pump is about a dollar a gallon cheaper than last year, according to AAA.

AAA says the national average for regular is about $3.54 a gallon, while in Oregon, the average is about $4.18.

So where is the cheapest gas in the state?

According to GasBuddy, as of Friday afternoon, the cheapest gas is at the following locations.

Astro

901 E Main Street
Mollala OR
$3.48/gallon

EZ Trip Travel Center

33380 OR-34SE
Albany, OR
$3.59/gallon

Leathers Fuels

33385 OR-34 SE
Albany, OR
$3.59/gallon

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 NW Cherry Lane
Madras, OR
$3.60/gallon

Safeway

80 NE Cedar Street
Madras, OR
$3.61/gallon

Circle K

33125 OR-34 SE
Albany OR
$3.63/gallon

Costco

3130 Killdeer Ave
Albany, OR
$3.65/gallon

VP Racing Fuels

813 US 101
Florence, OR
$3.66/gallon

ARCO & ampm

3820 Portland Road NE
Salem, OR
$3.68/gallon

Love’s Travel Shop

6457 Old Salem Road NE
Albany, OR
$3.69/gallon

As for the top regional destinations this year, AAA says it expects residents to head to the Oregon Coast, central Oregon and Crater Lake.