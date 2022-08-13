A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the center, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

(STACKER) — What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

10. Corvallis

Population: 58,028

Median home value: $330,500 (43% own)

Median rent: $1,091 (57% rent)

Median household income: $52,942

Top public schools: Muddy Creek Charter School (A), Crescent Valley High School (A), Hoover Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: Ashbrook Independent School, Beaver Beginnings, Zion Lutheran Christian School

9. Ashland

Population: 21,056

Median home value: $441,900 (54% own)

Median rent: $1,085 (46% rent)

Median household income: $56,315

Top public schools: Ashland High School (A-), Ashland Middle School (A-), John Muir Elementary School (A-)

Top private schools: The Siskiyou School, Children’s World Bilingual Montessori School, Lithia Springs School

8. West Slope

Population: 6,913

Median home value: $530,800 (62% own)

Median rent: $1,170 (38% rent)

Median household income: $77,105

Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

Top private schools: Happy Hollow Children’s Center

7. Raleigh Hills

Population: 6,146

Median home value: $674,600 (53% own)

Median rent: $1,162 (47% rent)

Median household income: $82,745

Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

6. Lake Oswego

Population: 39,127

Median home value: $637,200 (74% own)

Median rent: $1,614 (26% rent)

Median household income: $108,927

Top public schools: Lake Oswego Senior High School (A+), West Linn High School (A+), Lakeridge High School (A+)

Top private schools: Our Lady of the Lake School (A), International Leadership Academy, West Hills Montessori School – Lake Oswego Campus

5. West Linn

Population: 26,656

Median home value: $493,900 (82% own)

Median rent: $1,588 (18% rent)

Median household income: $111,042

Top public schools: West Linn High School (A+), Lakeridge High School (A+), Three Rivers Charter School (A+)

Top private schools: Cascade Summit Montessori

4. Oak Hills

Population: 12,308

Median home value: $452,400 (66% own)

Median rent: $1,410 (34% rent)

Median household income: $96,323

Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Westview High School (A)

3. Cedar Hills

Population: 8,912

Median home value: $415,700 (61% own)

Median rent: $1,213 (39% rent)

Median household income: $81,453

Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic School

2. Cedar Mill

Population: 17,659

Median home value: $598,500 (78% own)

Median rent: $1,382 (22% rent)

Median household income: $145,057

Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Bonny Slope Elementary School (A)

Top private schools: St. Pius X. School

1. Bethany