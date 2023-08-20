PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two places in the Pacific Northwest have been noticed for offering some of the finest small town beer scenes.

Out of the top 10 small towns that were ranked by USA Today readers, Oregon’s Hood River was placed at No. 9.

The national outlet named Full Sail Brewing Company, Pfriem Family Brewers, Double Mountain Brewery, Ferment Brewing Company and Solera Brewery as the area’s standout watering holes.

Washington’s Sunnyside ranked one spot above Hood River, at No. 8.

The small town is located within the state’s vineyard region, also known as the Yakima Valley, but the region cultivates more than 75% of the hops in the U.S. as well.

“Surrounded by wine country, it would be easy for a beer lover to overlook Sunnyside, Washington,” USA Today wrote. “Don’t make that mistake – Sunnyside knows good beer.”

Sunnyside’s highlighted breweries were Snipes Mountain Restaurant and Taphouse, and Varietal Beer Co. The Hop Country Craft Beer Trail also features a variety of taprooms.

The top small towns for beer were determined during USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The outlet’s ‘travel experts’ choose the top towns and businesses in each category, and then readers rank each of the top nominees.

Avondale Estates, Ga., Hammonton, N.J. and Lyons, Colo., have the country’s best small town beer scenes, according to readers.