Beyoncé? Ha! Oregon Symphony gets Grammy nomination

The Oregon Symphony as seen on their website, November 24, 2020

Grammys will be awarded on January 31, 2021 on CBS/KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sure, Beyoncé got 9 Grammy nominations Tuesday, including song and record of the year. But she wasn’t even nominated for Best Orchestral Performance.

That nomination went to the Oregon Symphony.

Their recording of “Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition,” conducted by Carlos Kalmar, was released in February. It features 3 symphonic works that were awarded the Pulitzer Prize, including Walter Piston’s Symphony No. 7, Morton Gould’s Stringmusic and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 4 “Requiem,” a release said.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s the 3rd Grammy nomination in this category under Kalmar’s direction. They were previously nominated in 2011 and 2015.

The Grammys will be awarded on January 31, 2021 and will be televised on CBS — that is, KOIN 6.