Beyoncé? Ha! Oregon Symphony gets Grammy nomination

Oregon

Grammys will be awarded on January 31, 2021 on CBS/KOIN

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Oregon Symphony as seen on their website, November 24, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sure, Beyoncé got 9 Grammy nominations Tuesday, including song and record of the year. But she wasn’t even nominated for Best Orchestral Performance.

That nomination went to the Oregon Symphony.

Their recording of “Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition,” conducted by Carlos Kalmar, was released in February. It features 3 symphonic works that were awarded the Pulitzer Prize, including Walter Piston’s Symphony No. 7, Morton Gould’s Stringmusic and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 4 “Requiem,” a release said.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s the 3rd Grammy nomination in this category under Kalmar’s direction. They were previously nominated in 2011 and 2015.

The Grammys will be awarded on January 31, 2021 and will be televised on CBS — that is, KOIN 6.

Listen — Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss