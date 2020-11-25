Beyoncé? Ha! Oregon Symphony gets Grammy nomination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sure, Beyoncé got 9 Grammy nominations Tuesday, including song and record of the year. But she wasn’t even nominated for Best Orchestral Performance.
That nomination went to the Oregon Symphony.
Their recording of “Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition,” conducted by Carlos Kalmar, was released in February. It features 3 symphonic works that were awarded the Pulitzer Prize, including Walter Piston’s Symphony No. 7, Morton Gould’s Stringmusic and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 4 “Requiem,” a release said.
In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s the 3rd Grammy nomination in this category under Kalmar’s direction. They were previously nominated in 2011 and 2015.
The Grammys will be awarded on January 31, 2021 and will be televised on CBS — that is, KOIN 6.
Listen — Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.