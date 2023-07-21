PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple closures are set to begin Friday night in an effort by the Oregon Department of Transportation to reduce congestion and facilitate the building of a new roundabout.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday respectively, the closures on Oregon 217 and Interstate 205 may lead to delays for the next several weeks.

Until Aug. 11, 217 northbound from the Interstate 5 off-ramp to just past OR 99 West will be reduced to one lane.

The construction along the road is to build ramp-to-ramp connecting lanes between OR 99 West and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, ODOT said.

Officials said they don’t expect the construction to extend onto Interstate 5 but traffic is expected to cause delays in the area.

The closure impacts the Southwest 72nd Avenue and OR 99 West off-ramps meaning drivers will need to detour to Southwest Greenburg Road.

Maps of the ODOT closures on Interstate 217 and Interstate 205 (ODOT)

In West Linn, the closure runs until Aug. 4 while crews work to complete a roundabout that connects OR43 with Interstate 205 northbound.

During the closure, the on-ramp from OR43 to northbound Interstate 205 will be closed meaning drivers will need to detour onto Interstate 205 southbound before looping back onto Interstate 205 northbound.

ODOT asks drivers in the areas to be prepared for increased traffic and to drive slowly through construction zones.