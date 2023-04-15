PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state and a lion of state government, died Friday, April 14, according to U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.

He died on an around-the-world cruise with his wife, according to his Wikipedia page. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Bradbury, 74, served as Orgon’s 23rd secretary of state from 1999 to 2009. He formerly served in the Legislature and ran for governor in 2010.

Gov. Ted Kulongoski appointed him to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council in 2010.

“The passing of Bill Bradbury is a devastating loss for his family and loves ones, and for the entire State of Oregon, which he served in many capacities over a lifetime devoted to building a better Oregon,” Merkley wrote Friday, April 14. “Bill was a close friend who served in the Oregon State Legislature for many years. As Oregon State Senate President he showed excellent leadership skills, was an unwavering champion on environmental issues — especially surrounding salmon and watershed restoration — and fought every day for small businesses and rural and coastal Oregonians.

Read the full story on the Portland Tribune website.