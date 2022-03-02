PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The days remaining in the Oregon 2022 legislative session are winding down and lawmakers are rushing to vote on remaining bills, including the session’s largest budget bill, House Bill 5202.

The budget reconciliation bill allocates more than $1.4 billion from the general fund to cover a variety of things ranging from affordable housing to education to workforce training.

Rep. David Gomberg, D-Central Coast, said he has no doubt this bill is going to pass. He’s particularly invested in the rural infrastructure projects it will fund after House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, assigned him and three of his Republican colleagues to a work group to decide how they would spend $100 million for rural infrastructure projects.

“We didn’t sit down and look at whether it was a Democratic district or a Republican district. We looked at the kind of project that was involved, the kind of need that that project was addressing. And I think that we were able to work in a very cooperative and a very effective way to move these issues forward for the entire state,” Gomberg said.

He said small towns can’t afford big projects and this bill will help them cover the cost of necessary improvements. It’s expected to provide millions of dollars for fairgrounds infrastructure and will provide funding for dozens of water infrastructure projects, including things like allocating $10 million to the city of Clatskanie for its wastewater treatment plant, $12 million to the city of Tillamook for a water transmission line replacement, and $15 million to Lakeview for a water treatment facility.

In Gomberg’s own district, the city of Waldport would receive $1.4 million for wastewater treatment plant disinfection system improvements. The Panther Creek Water District in Otis is also in line to receive more than $16 million in funding. The Oregon DEQ said the district was at risk of negative impacts after the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex Fire.

“If you look through the details of this long, long bill, what you see is a water project in Mill City, a water project in Falls City, a water project in Merrill or in Waldport or in Lafayette,” Gomberg said. “These are big-cost items in small communities, and the only way they’re going to get them taken care of is with the state’s help.”

Gomberg said Oregon is experiencing unexpected revenue and has about $1.5 billion it wasn’t expecting to have. He said the surplus is partially a result of an unprecedented amount of money available from the federal government and more money coming from taxpayers.

HB 5202 is also slated to provide $400 million for affordable housing. This includes funding to purchase land to build affordable housing and to increase funds for small, affordable rental housing project developments.

It also will allocate millions for homeless response and prevention services. For example, Multnomah County would receive $10 million for shelter services and infrastructure, hygiene services and homeless outreach.

The bill also contributes more than $200 million to education services throughout the state.

It would fund efforts to provide higher pay rates for behavioral health residential treatment providers and workforce incentives for behavioral health employees. It would also provide $100 million out of the general fund to increase behavioral health housing.

Gomberg said if the bill passes, the timeline for distributing the funds could depend on the project that’s being funded or the source of the funding, whether it’s from the federal or state government or lottery fund.

The bill will supplement the current funding that’s in place for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023.

HB 5202 advanced through the Joint Ways and Means Committee and is now being read on the House floor. Gomberg feels confident the bill will pass if it goes to a vote. However, the thing that could stand in the bill’s way is the reading of the bill. The engrossed version of the bill is 114 pages long and could take hours to read on the floor in each chamber.

Lawmakers have until the end of the day March 7 to vote on pieces of legislation.