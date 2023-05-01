Raffle entries are $50 each and only 199 entries are available.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want the chance to see Taylor Swift on tour while supporting a good cause? Blanchet House has you covered — at least, if your ticket gets chosen.

A “sweet volunteer” donated her single ticket to Swift’s sold-out concert in Chicago to be raffled off by Blanchet House to raise money for people experiencing homelessness and addiction, the nonprofit announced Monday.

This volunteer donated her Taylor Swift concert ticket to Blanchet House to raise money for the Portland non-profit, May 1, 2023 (Blanchet House)

The concert is Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Solider Field, and the seat is located in Section 256, Aisle 4.

Raffle entries are $50 each and only 199 entries are available — people can purchase more than one raffle ticket. Airfare and lodging are not included.

The raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Blanchet House. Entries will not be sold to people under 18 unless their parent or guardian witnesses the transaction. Contest entry is only open to people in the state at the time of the purchase — although the individual does not need to be an Oregon resident.

The nonprofit says the ticket will be transferred to the raffle winner via Ticketmaster not less than two weeks before the concert. The raffle winner is responsible for creating a Ticketmaster account.

Enter the Blanchet House Raffle here

In case you were wondering, face value of this Taylor Swift concert ticket is $199, but resale of these tickets has gone as high as $1200.