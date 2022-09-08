Smoke billowing from 6-acre brush fire burning in Lebanon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Lebanon FD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a brush fire spread along the South Santiam River in Lebanon, according to fire officials.

Lebanon Fire District was called to East Grant Street and Brewster Road at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire officials said the blaze spanned six acres of mixed grass, brush, trees and homeless camps nearby — prompting the incident commander to upgrade it to a second alarm.

With the help of the Oregon Department of Forestry, fire personnel dug containment lines around the blaze using a bulldozer. Crews used hose lines off the vehicles and portable pumps that dispersed water from the river.

The blaze was contained about three hours after firefighters initially responded.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation, but no firefighters were reported hurt.

Fire crews responded to a 6-acre brush fire burning along a river in Lebanon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Lebanon FD)

An investigation is underway to determine the official cause.

Lebanon Fire District noted a complete fire ban is in effect for Linn County this coming weekend.