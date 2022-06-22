BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bend Police Department is looking for a man following a shooting in a Safeway bathroom.

According to BPD, police responded to the Safeway on Century Drive in Southwest Bend shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, June 20. There was a report of a shooting that had taken place in the restroom.

A witness told officers that a man reported he’d dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged. The witness reported hearing two gunshots, police added.

Bend police said blood was found in the restroom and the mirror was shattered. At the scene, a round and shell casing were also recovered.

The suspect, who left the grocery store, is described as an adult male approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 170 to 180 pounds. He has not been identified, said BPD.

Bend Police sent a reverse 911 alert to nearby residents to tell them of a possibly armed, injured person in the area.