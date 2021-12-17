Bloodworks NW dubs Saturday as ‘Oregon Blood Donation Day’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blood banks across the country are facing a shortage of supply — and that’s especially true in our region.

To help out, Bloodworks Northwest has dubbed this Saturday as Oregon Blood Donation Day. Saturday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Amtrak train derailment in Washington, a major medical event where donated blood was able to save lives.

Healthcare workers say the holiday season is often when they see donation shortages.

“Your casual donor who hears about a blood drive and decides to go is probably less likely during the holidays to do so, which is one of the reasons for this drive,” Dr. Ric Cole of Legacy Emanual explained.

Dr. Cole says blood donations are by appointment, with times spaced out for COVID-19 safety precations.

“Bloodworks Northwest has come up with proceedures to keep donors safe. They are using appointment process so no one is just walking in and donating. They’ve got that planned out so that they know how many are coming at any given time and then you can properly distance.”

If you’re interested in donating, visit this link.