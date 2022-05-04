PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A boater was fined by the United States Coast Guard on Thursday for crossing a restricted bar in Garibaldi’s Tillamook Bay in March.

Around 11:30 a.m. March 31, a 23-foot boat with three people onboard approached the Tillamook bar, which is restricted for vessels under 35-feet. Members of the Coast Guard radioed the boaters who admitted to knowing about the bar restriction, but continued on.

While approaching the bar, the boat’s engines broke down between jetties and had to be towed by a rescue crew to safety.

“Bar restrictions save lives,” said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, the Enforcement Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “Bar assessments are conducted by highly trained surfmen who utilize years of experience and training to determine whether vessels can safely navigate the dangerous waters. When a boater violates a bar restriction, they not only place their own lives at risk, but the lives of their passengers and ultimately Coast Guard members, should we need to save them.”

The boater was fined $3,500 for violating the restricted bar and negligent operations.

“If a boater violates the restriction, the Coast Guard will seek to hold the boater responsible through fines or criminal referral. A fine of $3,500 is a lot of money to pay for salmon but, it could have cost that boater and his three passengers their lives,” Fogarty said.