PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A submerged car has been found in the Willamette River in the Newberg area near Roger’s Landing.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they believe it the car belonged to Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who was reported missing nearly a year ago.

Earlier, dive crews at the scene told KOIN 6 News a body had been found, however the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said no remains were found.

