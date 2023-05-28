PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a 19-year-old was recovered from the Columbia River last week after he was last seen getting swept under the Bridge of the Gods near Cascade Locks, authorities tell KOIN 6 News.

The body of the teen, who has not been identified by authorities, was found by a Yakama Fish and Game marine patrol on Thursday around 1 p.m., according to Mitchell Hicks, the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Police Department’s chief of police.

The body was recovered a short distance below the Bridge of the Gods near the Oregon bank of the Columbia River, police said.

On May 17, the Pacific Northwest Coast Guard reported teams were searching for the 19-year-old after the young man first entered the Columbia River at the marina by Thunder Island in Cascade Locks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Waters of the Pacific Northwest are still very cold despite the summer like air temperatures and streams and rivers are high with strong currents,” Hicks said in an email to KOIN. “Be safe this holiday weekend.”