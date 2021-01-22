Body of California woman found near Yamhill County park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a California woman was found near the entrance to a Yamhill County park, launching an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

The property owner called deputies around 9 a.m. January 18, and investigators determined it was a woman’s body. She was taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and was later identified as Mariah Diane Lindgren of Humbolt County, about 270 miles of San Francisco.

Investigators did not say how the 31-year-old died, but did say she was in the Grand Ronde and Willamina area for the past few weeks.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, specifically anyone who saw some suspicious activity around Stuart Greenfell Park around January 18, is askeed to call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office at 503.434.7506. The case number is 21-071.