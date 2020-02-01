Body of missing St. Helens man found after 6 days

An undated photo of Kenneth Landreth. The body of the St. Helens man was found after 6 days of solid searching, Jan. 31, 2020. (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators do not suspect foul play in Kenny Landreth's death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man reported missing in Columbia County was found Friday afternoon, deputies said.

Kenny Landreth’s body was found at about 4 p.m. in an area that was hard to reach due to thick brush, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. It’s unclear where, exactly, his remains were found.

The discovery brings an end to six days of searching.

Landreth lived in St. Helens. Foul play is not suspected but authorities planned to carry out a full investigation.