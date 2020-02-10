Body of missing Umatilla flood victim recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have reported the first death from the flood that covered much of northern Umatilla County, causing a state of emergency, this weekend.
Janet Conley was first reported as missing from the Bar M Ranch area near Pendleton by her neighbors on Saturday after the flood. On Sunday morning, Search and Rescue volunteers recovered the body of the 62-year-old woman.
Authorities said it appeared that Conley was swept away by rushing water during the flood.
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Conley in this difficult time,” said Incident Commander Dwight Johnson, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant in a statement.
Search, rescue efforts continue
Volunteers from multiple agencies continued their efforts to help people in Umatilla County plagued by severe flood conditions Sunday. The Oregon Army National Guard deployed teams to help with rescues and SAR volunteer groups also worked on the ground.
The flood emergency
The Umatilla River began flooding late last week on Thursday, Feb. 6. Officials with the Office of Emergency Management said the waters rose quickly due to a perfect storm of higher temperatures and rain. The sudden snowpack meltdown caused the Umatilla River and other tributaries in northeast Oregon to overflow their banks late Thursday.
Emergency evacuation notices were issued Friday to people living in the northeastern part of the county. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties where severe flooding, snowmelt, erosion, and landslides have pummeled the region.
By Friday evening, Umatilla County officials confirmed at least 26 people had been airlifted out of flooded areas to safety.
Rising waters shut down Interstate-84 in several areas on Friday in eastern Oregon, including near Hermiston, Ontario and Baker City, the Oregon State Police said.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.
