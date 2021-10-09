Bonamici: ‘We must protect right to safe, legal abortion’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of Oregon’s congressional members took part in an event at a Portland Planned Parenthood to voice their opposition to the near-total ban on abortions in Texas.

A federal appeals court Friday night quickly allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September.

A one-page order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation’s strictest abortion law, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. It makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Representatives Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer plus Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley reaffirmed their stance to keep the laws being passed in Texas from spreading across the country.

“The fact is you have extremists attacking reproductive rights from Texas to Washington, DC,” Wyden said. “We just wanted you to know that your congressional delegation will not be on the sidelines and will not be silent in the face of this enormous effort to roll back reproductive rights.”

Bonamici recounted the days before abortion was legal and the unsafe, dangerous methods women would use to end a pregnancy.

“What they resorted to in their desperation was often life-threatening,” Bonamici said. “We must, we absolutely must, protect the right to safe, legal abortion.”

She also noted that the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade came out of a Texas case.

Merkley added his call for removal of the filibuster. He said without that, new laws for reproductive rights won’t be able to make it through the Senate.