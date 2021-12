PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the groups that serve the most vulnerable populations are getting a big donation this week.

Bottle Drop is donating $20,000 to help people in need in the area. The money is being split up among several different warming shelters, homeless ministries and soup kitchens all across Oregon.

It comes from an emergency fund set up for crisis times, like the 2020 wildfires and February’s cold snap.