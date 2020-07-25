Boy, 6, dies after jet ski crash at Foster Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A six-year-old boy who was hit by a jet ski on Monday at Foster Lake has died, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The boy and a six-year-old girl were seriously injured when the rider of the jet ski lost control and the watercraft struck a group of people swimming at Lewis Creek Park.

On Friday, Linn County authorities said that the girl who was also injured was still at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was on a 2020 Sea-Doo jet ski near the swimming area at Foster Lake moments before the incident on July 20. Authorities said the jet ski was stationary on the water, and as the man was adjusting some equipment, he fell off. The jet ski then sped off, and struck the two children, among others. It went through the crowd and eventually crashed into the bank.

The sheriff’s office said the man involved has been cooperative with the investigation. Linn County deputies are asking for anyone who has video or information on the incident to contact them.