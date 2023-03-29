PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based Boys & Girls Aid is looking for parents to help give children a place to stay amid a statewide shortage of foster parents.

Across the state, anywhere from 100 to 200 children each night do not have long-term placement, according to Boys & Girls Aid.

“Boys & Girls is really focused on ensuring that all children have a permanent connection. For us, it’s all about family and to make sure children in our care exit to some level of permanency whether that’s back home with their family or into a more permanent placement, a guardianship somewhere where they’re going to have those lifelong connections,” said Boys & Girls Aid President and CEO Suzan Huntington.

Boys & Girls Aid foster parents also receive foster parent training and can receive a $1,200 to $3,500 stipend for fostering.

Huntington added, “if you have the space in your heart to care for children who are in transition, who are not sure what the next step looks like, who really need someone to catch them and have a safe place to land then being a foster parent might be exactly what is right for you.”